Former St Leonards taxi driver jailed for ‘horrific’ sexual abuse of young girls

A former St Leonards taxi driver who sexually abused two young girls has been sentenced to 18-years in prison.

Sussex Police says Harry Miah, 53, of Norfolk Drive, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Monday (February 4).

The offences happened in the Hastings area during the 1990s.

According to police, he sexually abused a girl under the age of 16 on multiple occasions, putting her in fear for her own safety as well as humiliating her.

In September 2018 he was convicted after a trial of two counts of indecency with a child and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, all in relation to that victim.

During the same period police said Miah also sexually abused another young girl.

He was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child after a trial in September 2018, and in January this year he pleaded guilty to another count of indecency with a child and one count of attempted rape, all in relation to that girl.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of extreme pornography found on his computer when police seized and examined it after his arrest, according to Sussex Police.

Miah will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to children and computers.

PC Kelley Gray of the Hastings-based Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “This has been a really difficult and distressing case, due to its historic nature and to the challenge of sensitively but fully obtaining the evidence from such a long time ago, but this outcome shows it is possible.

“This investigation started in April 2016 when the victim of the offences contacted us about a separate matter and was triggered by this into recalling and disclosing what had happened to her in the 1990s.

“This has been a very long process for everyone involved. Both victims showed great courage and strength in coming forward to describe the horrific events they have experienced, events that as young vulnerable children they should never have had to endure.

“Victims of this type of offending do not need to suffer in silence. If you, or people you know, are being abused in this way, contact us in confidence at any time online or by calling 101,and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”

For sources of further advice and support, visit the Sussex Police website.