Former home secretary visits horse riding charity

Amber Rudd MP visited the Fairlight Hall branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) to learn about their work.

During the visit, on Friday October 5, Amber was given a riding demonstration that was put on by some of the association’s members.

Amber also heard from the members how RDA has helped to build self-confidence through new sporting opportunities.

Amber said: “It was a real pleasure to meet with both volunteer instructors and members of RDA.

“Organisations such as RDA provide an invaluable opportunity of enabling people with disabilities to excel in sport.”

RDA is a registered charity, established just more than three years ago. It is the newest group in the South East, based near Hastings.

Their goal is to help the mentally and physically disabled by improving awareness, communication and more through riding and caring for horses.

During the past year, the RDA has been actively fundraising and has received grants from The Gregg’s Foundation, Fairlight Parish Council, the Rother Rural Trust and more. They have an active group of supporters and volunteers and welcome interest in joining the group.

She added: “Success in one area can contribute significantly to success in other walks of life, as individuals are emboldened to take on new challenges and set their sights on achieving new goals. I would like to thank the members of RDA for putting on such a first-class show for me and would urge those who have not yet done so to get involved.”