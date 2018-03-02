Former Hastings toilets to become restaurant?

The town centre toilets in Harold Place could be redeveloped into a restaurant.

Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet committee will be discussing the proposals at a meeting on Monday (March 5).

A report by Peter Grace, the council’s assistant director of financial services and revenues, which will be presented at the meeting, said: “The council has marketed the site, has received acceptance of the heads of terms for a long lease from a relatively well-known and quality restaurant if the council builds out the site to provide a building with a minimum of 2,200 square feet of accommodation on the ground floor.”

The council decided to close the toilets last April. When the proposal was made public it attracted widespread opposition.