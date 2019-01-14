Former Hastings pub to go under the hammer

A former pub, which has sat empty for several years, is to be put up for auction next month.

The old Kings Head pub, which has planning permission for 12 flats, is among 115 lots in the auction being held by Britain’s largest independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Located at 61 Rye Road, the property is being offered at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday February 6, with a freehold guide price of £300,000 and vacant possession.

Senior auction valuer Emma Attrell said: “The former pub is in a predominately residential area of Ore, near the railway station and within close proximity of Hastings town centre.

“Sitting on a plot of 0.41 acres (0.17 hectares), the pub is offered with planning permission for a block of 12 self-contained flats – 10 two bedroom flats and two three bedroom flats, each with a parking space.”