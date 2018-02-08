Former Carnival Queen has set her sights on world final

Hannah Burgess from Hastings has won a place in the prestigious final of Miss Galaxy England 2018.

Hannah was Hastings Old Town Carnival Queen and Miss Hastings 2016 and will be competing in the grand final in March with girls from all over the country.

Hannah said: “I’m so excited to have made it to the final, it is a great achievement and I can’t wait to meet all of the other girls.”

The winner of Miss Galaxy will travel to the USA with contestants from all over the world, to compete in the International Final this summer.

The UK has enjoyed some amazing success in the past winning an international crown 8 times, and had placements in every division for the past 4 years. The England final is being held in March at Park Hall Hotel, Lancashire.

Hannah is busy fundraising for Charity and her fundraising page is here : https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-burgess9 where she’s keeping track of all the money raised and who it is donated, big or small it will go to the charity.

This years’s carnival selection evening is on Sunday April 15 and Hastings Old Town Carnival will be Saturday August 4, with the Pram Race on Wednesday August 1. Keep up to date on the official web-site, www.1066.net/carnival.

Carnival Spokesman Ion Castro said: “It’s good to see a former Carnival Queen taking advantage of the opportunities offered by her former position.

“Being Carnival Queen/Miss Hastings has been a tremendous self-confidence booster and we’re glad to see Hannah taking full advantage of the positive outlook that comes with being in the public eye.”

