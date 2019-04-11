Former Bexhill soldier to join thousands in support of Soldier F

A former soldier from Bexhill will be joining a group of motorcyclists in a ride out in support of veterans charged with murder and attempted murder.

Joe Belton, 35, served in the army from 1999 to 2006 for two tours of Iraq and one of Kosovo.

He joined supporters from Bexhill and Hastings who set off today from Polegate services at 8.30am to make their way to Westminster.

At 1pm, an estimated 10,000 riders are expected to ride slowly over Westminster Bridge in a noisy support for Soldier F, who is being charged with murder over his part in Bloody Sunday, and Dennis Hutchings, a former British soldier who will be tried for attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Northern Ireland in 1974.

Mr Belton, who left Bexhill to join the army aged 16 before returning in 2006, said: “This is a cause which is quite close to my heart.

“I will be taking part in this to show my support.”

Organisers of the Rolling Thunder Ride for Soldier F said the demonstration will not be a political protest and is aimed at ‘making the Government aware of the feeling of supporters of the Armed Forces’.

The ride is expected to culminate at 1pm in Parliament Square following a mass ride over Westminster Bridge.

Rides are due to take place in other cities, including outside the Scottish Parliament at the same time, but groups from Scotland, northern England, Wales, Cornwall, and the Midlands, are expected in London.

