Former Bexhill soldier joins thousands in support of armed forces

A former soldier from Bexhill joined thousands of motorcyclists in a ride out in support of veterans charged with murder and attempted murder.

Joe Belton, 35, served in the army from 1999 to 2006 for two tours of Iraq and one of Kosovo.

He joined supporters from Bexhill and Hastings on Friday (April 12) at Polegate services at 8.30am before making their way to Westminster.

At 1pm, an estimated 22,000 riders drove slowly over Westminster Bridge in a noisy support for Soldier F, who is being charged with murder over his part in Bloody Sunday, and Dennis Hutchings, a former British soldier who will be tried for attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Northern Ireland in 1974.

Mr Belton, who left Bexhill to join the army aged 16 before returning in 2006, said he took part because it was a cause close to his heart.

After Friday’s demonstration, Mr Belton added: “The turn out was 22,000 bikes according to the Met Police.

“The support was absolutely amazing, me and my girlfriend Jo Simpson rode our bikes for 12 hours on Friday the 12th, the atmosphere was beyond belief, I’ve never seen so much support from everyone.

“The Metropolitan Police were out of this world and supported all the riders by keeping them safe, from blocking roundabouts and junctions and coordinating the protest. They were truly appreciated on the ride.

“Full concentration throughout the ride was needed due to the amount of bikes, but all in all a truly memorable day and I will carry on the support and help for all our serving and ex serving soldiers.

“Thanks goes to the organisers. This event will go down in history.”

An estimated 22,000 motorcyclists took part in the ride out on Friday. Picture: Joe Belton

Organisers of the Rolling Thunder Ride for Soldier F said the demonstration was not a political protest and was aimed at ‘making the Government aware of the feeling of supporters of the armed forces’.

The ride culminated at 1pm in Parliament Square following the mass ride over Westminster Bridge.

Rides also took place in other cities, including outside the Scottish Parliament, at the same time on Friday.

