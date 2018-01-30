Foodbank gets a boost thanks to Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is celebrating a key milestone in its food donation by announcing its 1,000th donation point for customers at Sainsbury’s, St Leonard’s

Customers can donate products throughout the year to support Hastings Foodbank at the dedicated food donation point at the front of the store. Products are then collected by the charity’s volunteers and redistributed to people in the local area. Store manager Lawrence Brown said: “Our customers are very generous all year round and we hope to see even more food donated to help people in the local community who may be at risk of going hungry.” Natalie Williams, Hastings Foodbank said: “We’re delighted to receive so many donations from generous customers and colleagues at Sainsbury’s, St Leonard’s. These items really will benefit local people suffering from food poverty.”