First World War Centenary: School creates moving poppy tribute

Pupils from St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School in Bexhill have been busy making poppies which are now part a stunning and moving tribute to those who lost their lives in the Great War.

Class teacher Miss Gibbons said; “Over half term, as part of their homework, our children were all asked to make a poppy to help us commemorate the centenary of the Armistice.

“We were absolutely amazed at the fantastic efforts of the children – we had so many poppies of all shapes and sizes .

“One of our talented teaching assistants drew the outline of the soldier and the father of one of our teachers then kindly made him for our tribute.

“Our team of teaching assistants were in early in the morning to put our tribute together so it would be ready for parents and children as they came to school.

“The whole school were later led in a short prayer service at our wonderful memorial and a minute’s silence was held to remember the fallen.

“One of our teaching assistants has been lucky enough to be chosen from the public ballot to take part in ‘The Nation’s Thank You – The People’s Procession’ which will follow the national service of remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday and she will be taking a wreath made of some of the poppies to be laid during the march.”

