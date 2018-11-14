First World War Centenary: MP attends Poppies for Pett event

MP Amber Rudd attended Pett Women’s Institute’s fundraiser at Pett Village Hall in aid of the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes last Satruday.

The event offered refreshments, a raffle, an opportunity to sponsor a poppy and a chance to write in the Book of Remembrance and has raised an estimated £1,500 to be shared equally between the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.

Amber commented, “It was wonderful that the local WI provided such a sumptuous tea to fundraise. Thank you to Heather Godwin and her team.”

Additionally, the community in Pett presented 10,000 poppies representing the number of those from East Sussex who died fighting in World War One. The 10,000 poppies decorated the churches in the village of St Mary and St Peter Parish Church, the Methodist Chapel and St Nicholas’ Church.

The project was started last year by Pett Women’s Institute who have been encouraging WI members, the local community, friends and family to knit, sew and crochet the poppies which adorned the churches.

Amber commented: “I was pleased to join the Pett community to commemorate Remembrance Sunday and to be met with such a fantastic display of community spirit showcased with the 10,000 poppies.

“Commemorating the brave soldiers who fought for our country in the First World War is incredibly important. Days like these also remind us how immensely valued our armed forces still are and the exceptional work that they do in what are often extremely difficult circumstances.”

