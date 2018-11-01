First World War Centenary: Garden of Remembrance at Hastings War Memorial opens as Remembrance period gets underway

People will be able to sit and reflect at a new Garden of Remembrance by the war Memorial in Alexandra Park.

Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden took part in a special ceremony last weekend to officially open the garden.

Opening of the Garden of Remembrance, Hastings war memorial. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181029-073628001

The ceremony also marked the start of the town’s Period of Remembrance and the launch of the Poppy Appeal, organised locally by Hastings and St Leonards Branch of The Royal British Legion in this the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1.

Shaun Pelling said: “There was a short service conducted by The Reverend Valery Doidge in conjunction with the local Royal British Legion who were joined by various local ex Service Associations, their Standards as well as members of the public.

“The Mayor planted a cross on behalf of the people of Hastings with many ex Service and members of the public also planting crosses.

“There will be other events to mark this special time especially when the Borough joins with the national events on November 11 with pipers Playing at the War Memorial at 6am to mark when the armistice was agreed.

Opening of the Garden of Remembrance, Hastings war memorial. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181029-073537001

“There will then be a parade from the Town Hall at 10:30am to the War Memorial, in the park for a Service of Remembrance at 11am when the Borough Joins with the nation to remember and reflect on all past conflicts.

“This will be followed at 6:55pm with the lighting of the town’s beacon on the East Hill.

Church bells will be tolling across the town and events will be streamed live as part of The Festival of Remembrance and Rededication, which will be held at the White Rock Theatre. Doors open at 6pm.

The local Poppy Appeal is being conducted from 26 Queens Road and the Poppy Appeal Organiser can be contacted on 07525 435923 collectors welcome.

Opening of the Garden of Remembrance, Hastings war memorial. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181029-073547001

A special Great War Centenary display is currently on show at historic St Clements Church in Hastings Old Town.

Opening of the Garden of Remembrance, Hastings war memorial. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181029-073517001

Opening of the Garden of Remembrance, Hastings war memorial. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181029-073607001