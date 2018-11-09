First World War Centenary: College hosts Remembrance Parade to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War

Students, staff, and war veterans gathered in the atrium at East Sussex College Hastings on Friday 9th November for the college’s annual memorial service to mark Armistice Day.

Forty Public Services students organised a Remembrance Service and Parade at the Station Plaza campus to remember and honour those who lost their lives in wars and conflicts over the last century.

Remembrance service at East Coast College in Hastings.'Pic by Dan Glover. SUS-180911-121708001

SEE ALSO: Pupils plant crosses at the cemetery

Hastings War veterans, the Mayor of Hastings, and members from the Royal British Legion were all in attendance to join together to say Thank You to all who served, sacrificed, and changed our world.

Students and tutors filled each of the five floor balconies to watch the service. The parade began at 10:30am with a coordinated march from the Level 2 and 3 Public Services students. Guests then heard readings and poems from the college principal and a local priest. Children from the Jigsaw nursery then laid two poppy wreaths before the five standard bearers lowered their flags on the first note of the Last Post.

The bugle player then sounded the last few notes as the bearers began to raise their Standards and on the final note the college observed two minutes of silence.

Jim Sharpe, Principal, East Sussex College Hastings said: “Our Remembrance Service is a special date in the college’s calendar and we were proud to mark this occasion of remembrance with a special service. It was important for us to welcome members from the Royal British Legion, Hastings War Veterans, the Mayor of Hastings, students from Hastings Academy, and young children from Jigsaw nursery to join us in saying thank you to the fallen war heroes, and mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.”

See also: School creates moving poppy tribute