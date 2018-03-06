Firm distributing bottled water as supply issues continue

Southern Water is distributing bottled water to customers in Hastings and Ore as problems with the area’s water supply continues.

Those without a water supply in their property can collect fresh, bottled water from two locations in the area – Fairlight Village Hall and Downs Farm Community Centre.

Earlier this morning, Southern Water tweeted to say: “While supplies are being restored to TN34 and TN35, we’d like to warn people this is a complex task and we cannot yet guarantee exactly when supplies will be fully restored to all customers. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and thanks for your patience.”

Areas of Hastings and Ore have been without a water supply since Saturday afternoon (March 3). The water outage comes as part of a wider number of problems in the water network which have been caused by last week’s extreme winter weather.

