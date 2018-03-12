Firefighters tackle St Leonards house fire

Firefighters were called to scene of a house fire in St Leonards on Saturday (March 10).

Crews from Hastings, The Ridge and Bexhill fire stations attended the scene in Harley Shute Road at around 11.50am. Once on scene they used breathing equipment, a hose reel jet and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire.

All residents were accounted for.

Earlier in the day firefighters from The Ridge had been called to a home in Ditchling Drive, Ore after reports of flooding affecting electrics.

Crews arrived at the scene at 8.16pm and isolated the leak before carrying out salvage work.