Firefighters rescue seagull in Hastings

Firefighters were called to rescue a seagull that had got trapped on a roof over the weekend.

On Sunday (July 29) at 7.12pm, firefighters from Hastings carried out the animal rescue at a church in Robertson Street, Hastings.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Crews used a 12.5m ladder to help reach and rescue a seagull that was trapped on the roof.

“The seagull was handed over to the care of the RSPCA.”

In the early hours of Sunday morning, firefighters from Hastings also attended a car fire in De Cham Road, St Leonards.

They were called to the scene at 12.17am and a spokesman said crews used one breathing apparatus and one in seven foam to extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.