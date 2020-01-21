Firefighters rescue resident from Bexhill fire

A Bexhill resident was rescued by firefighters early this morning (Tuesday, January 21) following a fire.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said four fire engines were sent to the flat in Sackville Road, Bexhill at around 2.30am.

A spokesman said: “Crews tackled a fire in flat on the first floor of the property wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reel jets.

“The fire was extinguished and a Positive Pressure Ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the building.

“The occupier was led to safety and left in the care of the ambulance crew.”