Firefighters’ quick response praised for saving Hastings business

Owners of a shop have thanked firefighters and the public for their quick response in saving their business from being destroyed.

A fire broke out at the wood recycling processing shop in Braybrooke Terrace on Tuesday afternoon (January 16) just after 3pm.

Firefighters from Hastings, Bexhill and Battle attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by 4.30pm.

The building is leased by Harbor Furniture (formerly Hastings & Bexhill Wood Recycling), which uses part of it as a showroom and storeroom, with workshops.

Stewart Walton, design director, said: “A pedestrian crossing the bridge noticed smoke coming from the rooftop by the chimney breast of Trinity Hall. He shouted down and neighbours also helped raise the alarm.

“The fire brigade arrived in record time, having been two streets away installing fire alarms. More fire engines arrived, including one with an extending platform ladder. This enabled them to reach the exact place when a spark from the fireplace below had got into a contained roof space and ignited.

“Their quick response and accuracy in dousing the flames saved the rest of the roof and the historic building.

“Firefighters were superbly efficient and they also had luck on their side as the fire engine with the extending ladder was one of only two currently in use in the whole of Sussex.”

Following the pier fire in October 2010 Harbor struck a deal with the architects and project manager of the new pier who were keen to recycle as much of the old pier as possible.

Mr Walton said: “We agreed to remove and store all re-usable timber in exchange for using it to create all the new furniture for the pier.

“We recently moved our furniture-making business to Braybrooke Terrace. So the salvaged timber from the pier has once again escaped from a fire to have a new life as someone’s dining table or garden furniture.”

