Firefighters were sent to tackle a fire involving bushes alight in Hastings yesterday, the fire service confirmed.

Crews used one hose reel to tackle the fire in Chiltern Drive, Hastings, at 1.23pm on Sunday (April 7), a spokesman said.

Hastings Police had initially been alerted to the fire by a member of the public while on patrol.

