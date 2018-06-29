Firefighters battle substation ‘explosion’

Firefighters have battled an ‘explosion’ at an electrical substation in the Old Town.

Two fire engines were sent to the blaze at the substation in Priory Road, Hastings, after being called out at 7.30pm yesterday.

One hose reel jet and one piece of foam equipment was used to put out the fire, the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The service received a stop message, meaning no more equipment or appliances were needed, at just before 9pm.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, a fire service spokesman said.

Mark Powell, who lives opposite the substation, described the fire as an ‘explosion’.