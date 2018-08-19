Firefighters battle blaze at Hastings home

Six fire engines are currently at the scene of a house blaze in Hastings.

The fire broke out at a property in Battle Road just after 8.30am this morning (August 19).

Six fire engines were called to the blaze. Photo by Dan Jessup

A spokesman for the fire service said crews have used 14 breathing apparatus, two foam jets, two hose reels and a water jet to fight the flames.

The fire has now been extinguished and firefighters remain at the scene, the spokesman added.

Battle Road has been closed in both directions from Upper Glen Road to Telford Road due to the incident.

More to follow.