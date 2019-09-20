Fire crews tackling ‘severe’ blaze in Sidley

Firefighters are tackling a ‘severe’ blaze in Sidley this evening (Friday, September 20).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were called at 6.21pm to reports of a fire at a residential property on Sidley Street.

Sidley fire. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-190920-215539001

Crews from Battle, Bexhill, Hastings and The Ridge have attended the scene. Firefighters are using four breathing apparatus, one heel rose jet and foam to fight the flames.

Residents in the area are being asked to keep windows and doors closed until the smoke has cleared.

At 8.18pm, an ESFRS spokesman said: “We are making steady progress with this incident. We are asking people to avoid the area as some roads will be closed.”

Bexhill Fire Station tweeted to say crews from Bexhill, Hastings, The Ridge and Battle are dealing with a ‘severe roof fire’ in Sidley. It also said all persons were accounted for.

Sidley fire. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-190920-215510001

More to follow.

Sidley fire. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-190920-215442001

Sidley fire. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-190920-215428001

Sidley fire. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-190920-215402001

Sidley fire. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-190920-215329001