Fire breaks out at hotel in East Sussex

One person has been rescued after a fire at a hotel in Hove, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service said six engines were sent to the Chatsworth on Salisbury Road at 12.22pm today (Saturday, December 7).

A spokesman said: "One person has been rescued after East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a hotel in Hove.

"There was a fire on the first floor which was stopped from spreading by the crews using breathing apparatus and hose reel.

"As of 1.30pm, the incident was being scaled back.

"Firefighters are cutting back and damping down to ensure the fire is properly put out.

"The person was left in the care of SECamb."

Sussex Police officers are also in attendance and the road is currently closed, the fire service confirmed.

