Firefighters are currently tacking a fire at a Hastings house this evening (Thursday, December 5)

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said reports were first received by the service just before 3.45pm, saying there was a fire on a balcony.

Six fire engines are currently at the scene in St Helen’s Wood Road.

ESFRS said there are no reports of injuries.

