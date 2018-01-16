Fire break outs at shop in Hastings

Firefighters tacked a blaze at shop in Hastings this afternoon (Tuesday, January 16).

Crews were called to the scene in Braybrooke Road just after 3pm after receiving reports, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said in a tweet.

Firefighters used two main jet hoses, one hose reel, four breathing apparatus and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire at a wood recycling processing shop.

Crews from Hastings, Bexhill and Battle attended the scene.

The fire was out by 4.30pm, ESFRS said.