Fire at Princess Royal Hospital in Sussex

A fire broke out at the Princess Royal Hospital in Sussex this morning (June 4).

Four fire engines were sent to the hospital in Lewes Road, Haywards Heath, at just before 8.30am.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue service said: “We were called to reports of a fire at the Princess Royal Hospital, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath, at 8.22am this morning.

“Two fire engines from Haywards Heath were sent along with the breathing apparatus support unit from Horsham, and a support unit from Shoreham.

“The command support unit from Bognor Regis was also mobilised, along with two crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service from Uckfield and Lewes.

“Upon arrival they found a fire within the sterilising unit, and crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel, one covering jet, one safety jet as well as one hydrant to tackle the fire.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards

“Crews remain at the scene to ventilate.”

Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust has confirmed on Twitter that there was no harm to patients or staff.