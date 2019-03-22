Fire at high rise building in St Leonards

Five crews were called to a fire in a high rise building in St Leonards yesterday evening (Thursday, March 21).

Firefighters from Hastings, The Ridge, Bexhill, Battle and Broad Oak arrived at the building in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, at 8.59pm.

Crews extinguished a small bin fire, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

