Fire at fishmarket deemed accidental

A fire which broke out at the east end of the fishmarket, in Hastings, has been deemed as accidental by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters from The Ridge, Hastings and Bexhill attended the fire at a beach hut near to Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings.

They were called to the scene at 10.57am on Monday (March 19).

A spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The beach hut is believed to have been used as a tea room and store.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one in seven foam and a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

“Crews were on scene for an hour and carried out salvage.

“The fire was deemed as accidental.”