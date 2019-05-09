Fire at derelict Hastings care home is the second in ten days

The fire that broke out at a former care home in Hastings last night was the second blaze at the building in less than two weeks.

Eight fire engines were sent to the former Mount Denys care home in The Ridge, Hastings, yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 8) after a security guard reported seeing flames inside the building.

Crews at the scene last night. Photos by Dan Jessup

The incident came just over a week after another fire at the same building.

The fire service confirmed that crews were called at 10.27pm on Tuesday, April 30, to reports of black smoke coming from the derelict building.

Crews used breathing apparatus and CO2 to put out the fire in an electrical consumer cupboard, the fire service spokesman said.

No one was found inside the building.

It is believed the fire was deliberate, the spokesman said.

Last night, a fire started on the first floor of the four storey building before spreading to the second, the spokesman said.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesman for the fire service tweeted today: “Well done to all our crews who worked so hard at a serious fire at The Ridge last night.”

