Fine weather in Hastings and Rother but set to change at weekend

Today will be dry but mostly cloudy through the day. Cloud breaking in places from late morning, with some warm bright spells developing during the afternoon. Winds generally light. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

It is expected to be dry overnight with long clear spells, becoming chilly, with a chance of frost.

Friday will be another fine, dry day with long very warm sunny periods and mostly light winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

The weather takes a turn at the weekend turning cloudy on Saturday but mostly dry. Much cooler on Sunday with variable cloud and the odd shower.

