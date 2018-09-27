Film crews spotted on Hastings seafront

Hastings seafront has been the location for a new independent film this week.

Filming started on Tuesday and pictures of the camera crew have been the subject of much social media speculation.

Filming on Hastings seafront. Picture: Sid Saunders

Jo Farrugia, the film’s publicist, said directors have assembled a cast and crew that reflects a personal and professional commitment in film making to diversity and inclusion.

Details of the film name and other important details have been kept private by the publicist and are set to become clear early next week.

