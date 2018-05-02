Fifty years on and still going strong

A couple who married back in the Swinging Sixties, returned to East Sussex to enjoy a weekend of Golden Wedding Anniversary celebrations, which included returning to the church where they exchanged their vows.

Rosemary May Freeman of Battle, and Anthony John Rowley of Hastings, married at St Mary’s Church, Battle on April 27, 1968.

The couple have been happily married for fifty years but daughter Kathryn says things could have turned out very differently due to her mum’s first date tardiness. She said: “They met on a blind date arranged by mutual friends but almost didn’t meet as my dad got fed up waiting for my mum to arrive - she was late!”

Despite that first glitch Antony and Rosemary had their spring wedding and their fifty year marriage has produced three children, Kathryn, Stephen and Simon, and three grandchildren, Yasmin, 10, Joshua, 5, and Harry 3.

Anthony worked as a property director for AON insurance. Rosemary worked in secretarial roles and was a homemaker. Both are now retired and live in Kent.

The couple enjoy spending their days at the seaside eating ice creams with grandson Harry. They visit Kathryn, who lives in Seattle, Washington with her husband and two children, as often as they can.

Kathryn said: “Mum and dad celebrated their Golden Anniversary weekend in Sussex. They visited St Mary’s Church on Friday, April 27, to mark 50 years since the day they made their wedding vows. They met Dean John Edmondson and the administrative lady at the church was very helpful. They were presented with a beautiful bunch of flowers. They then enjoyed a tour of Eastbourne in a vintage car, and a celebratory meal with family.

“Later this spring they will be enjoying an anniversary tour of the Canadian Rockies to further mark the occasion.

“My parents loved every minute of their weekend in Sussex!”

