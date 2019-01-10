Fifteen year old St Leonards girl in court after being drunk in public

A 15-year-old girl from St Leonards, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at St Leonards on November 1.
She admitted the offence when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 12.
She also pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £64.88 from a store in Battle on April 30 last year.
She was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £32.44 in compensation.
See also: St Leonards driver involved in collision was more than four times over the drink drive limit.
See also: Dry January: Know your water rights in restaurants and pubs.