The popular Fairfest festival event takes place on Sunday July 29 on Fairlight Recreation Ground (off Commanders Walk) from noon - 10pm.

The family friendly event is now in its fifth year and promises a day of community fun and activities including live music and arena events. Local band the Kites will be re-forming especially to perform at the festival. There will be a wide variety of stalls as well as food available and a bar.

Entry to the festival is free.