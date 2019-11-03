Fatal collision on M23 during London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

An 80-year-old man has been killed in a collision on the M23 during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

According to a spokesman from Surrey Police, his car, a 1903 Knox Runabout Old Porcupine, collided with an HGV at around 10am this morning (November 3).

Police

The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway of the M23, near J7 Hooley, police said.

It has not been confirmed whether the driver was taking part in the veteran car run, but his vintage car was on the route at the time the run was taking place.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision, and a female passenger has been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Police have notified the man's next of kin.

Police said the road has been closed in both directions and will remain so while investigations are carried out. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or with any information which could assist our enquiries including dashcam footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident reference PR/P19255341.