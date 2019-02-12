Fantastic line-up announced for Hastings Fat Tuesday

A massive line-up of acts and artists has been announced for the Fat Tuesday celebration with top DJ’s old favourites and more.

The amazing event from March 1 - March 5, celebrates its 10th anniversary and features 250 free live gigs over five days, sound art, installations and a colourful umbrella parade through the streets.

SEE ALSO: Observer building saved for the community

This year’s event features a specially composed work by the acclaimed Radiophonic Workshop, guest DJ Danny Rampling, Glen Matlock, Will Varley, Radioactive Man and a host of old favourites such as Dr Savage, King Size Slim, Sam Calver, Matildas Scoundrels and SisterRay.

The event has become a favourite on the local music and entertainments calendar since being founded in 2009.

Hastings Fat Tuesday music festival brings the spirit of New Orleans to the town and claims to be the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration. It showcases Hastings’ thriving music scene – opening its doors to a wealth of musical talent and music fans alike.

Friday March 1 sees a launch part with special guests while Saturday March 2 is the popular Unplugged Saturday where people can watch a variety of bands and artists playing 15 minute slots in venues across the Old Town and town.

Expect everything from rock to a-capella, world music and sea shanties. Saturday night will be the popular Mardi Gras Ball where people are encouraged to dress up in outrageous costumes and unleash the Mardi Gras spirit.

Sunday March 3 is Preservation Sunday which sees the colourful Umbrella Parade taking place from the Old Town to the new town along the seafront with four brass bands duelling for supremacy.

Monday March 4 is Slim Monday with popular local musician King Size Slim performing live at the Albion pub.

See also: Drunk man exposed himself in Hastings town centre

See also: Hastings man who subjected woman to controlling and harmful behaviour narrowly avoids jail sentence