Fanily takes part in hastings seafront walk to support baby charity.

Expectant mum Emily Gillam was joined by family and friends in a walk along Hastings seafront on Sunday to raise funds for Bliss, a charity which supports the mothers of babies born premature or sick.

Emily, who is 33 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, and the group of family and friends, dressed up in colourful fancy dress outfits for a walk between the Lifeboat House and the Pier.

Sue Beattie from the RNLI shop saw the group on its way and pier manager Sarah Lawlor welcomed them all when the got to the pier and received certificates.

Emily said : “When my children were born premature it was good to feel supported and to know there was a support network available. Bliss is very close to our hearts.”

Picture by Sid Saunders.