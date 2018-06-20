Family support charity honours its volunteers with a special tea event

A charity which helps and supports local families and children honoured its volunteers by treating them to a special afternoon tea.

The Felllowship of St Nicholas (FSN) held the tea on June 6 to celebrate National Volunteers Week.

Jane Luff, from the charity, said: “It was a great success.

“FSN had the opportunity to thank the hard working and loyal volunteers who help with various projects across the charities activities.

As an overview, FSN runs projects to aid and support children from nursery age with early years learning.

“It supports children between the ages of 7 to 11 years, who are experiencing a difficult time in their lives, such as anxiety, family or exam pressures and bereavement.

“We do this together with supporting children and families to gain a greater awareness in coping with every-day life through Health and Wellbeing projects, courses and workshops.

“The support from volunteers is very much appreciated.”

The Fellowship of St Nicholas’ Patron, Sara Stonor DL, Vice Lord Lieutenant Of East Sussex, presented certificates to volunteers in thanks of all their hard work.

As a local charity, FSN are dependent on donations, grants and the goodwill of supporters including the dedication of volunteers who assist in the daily running of the charity.

For further information on the charity and to help the Fellowship of St Nicholas raise funds for our local children, young people and families go to their website at www.fsncharity.co.uk.

