Family of guinea pigs ‘fly-tipped’ in East Grinstead car park

A family of guinea pigs, including two pregnant females, have been found dumped among fly-tipped rubbish in a remote riverside car park in East Grinstead.

The RSPCA is appealing for information from anybody who may have seen a vehicle dumping the creatures, which were discovered by walkers at Weir Water on Admirals Bridge Lane on Wednesday (8 August).

One of the dumped guinea pigs. Photo: RSPCA

The walkers came across fly tipped rubbish in the car park which included three fabric ‘puppy pens’.

When they peered inside to investigate, they discovered a family of guinea pigs, the RSPCA said.

Some of the guinea pigs had managed to escape from the pens and were roaming free, so RSPCA inspector Liz Wheeler was called to the rescue.

Inspector Wheeler said: “It was a challenge trying to catch the guinea pigs as there were between six and ten in total and they were so frightened and skittish.

“They were running off in all directions through the brambles, nettles and thick ferns.

“Luckily I had my colleague animal collection officer Louis Horton, with me, along with the people who found them kindly stayed to help me catch them.

“Between us we managed to catch five of them, but sadly, a few others ran off into the brambles and despite us searching and going back later on, we haven’t been able to find them.

“It’s hugely irresponsible for somebody to dump their pets like this.

“Leaving them out exposed with all the hot weather we’ve been experiencing is just so cruel.

“With the recent rain and storms too, anything could have happened.

“They may have thought they were doing the right thing by dumping them in an enclosure, but clearly that did not contain them for long.

“I’m very keen to hear from anyone with any information about who might own these guinea pigs and dumped them in this way.

“Two of the female guinea pigs we caught are pregnant so it’s possible the owner became overwhelmed with the number of pets - but still, abandoning an animal is never the right option.”

She added: “The five guinea pigs are now being cared for at a private boarding establishment where they’re getting all the TLC they need.

“Some are suffering with mites and will need some veterinary treatment and the pregnant females will soon be giving birth, but once all are recovered and well, the RSPCA will able able to find them loving new homes.”

Anyone with any information can contact inspector Wheeler by leaving her a message on the RSPCA’s inspector’s appeal line number 0300 123 8018.

