Family fun in the sun at Town and Country Show

Families enjoyed fantastic weather at the weekend when the popular Hastings Town and Country Show returned to Alexandra Park Now in its ninth year, the popular family event included a host of entertainment including the Savage Skills Bike Display Team for the first time, birds of prey flying displays, terrier racing, children’s entertainer Banana Brain, the Tallest Magic Show in the World, 1066 Reptile Rescue and The Hastings Coastal Twirlers.

Children enjoyed bottle feeding lambs and baby goats. There was a petting area and miniature pony display.

Hastings Town and Country Show in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-180406-074707001

Other attractions included an historical re-enactment with the Company of 1415, arts, crafts, food, drink and gifts marquees.

Sunday saw a Fun Family Companion Dog Show, with all proceeds from entries going to Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

