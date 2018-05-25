Family-friendly activities at the annual town and country show

The Hastings Town & Country Show will return to Alexandra Park on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3.

The show opens at 10am and closes each day at 5pm.

Now in its ninth year, the popular family event will welcome a host of entertainment including the Savage Skills Bike Display Team for the first time, birds of prey flying displays, terrier racing, children’s entertainer with Banana Brain – the Tallest Magic Show in the World, 1066 Reptile Rescue, The Hastings Coastal Twirlers, the goat show including bottle feeding lambs and kids, children’s petting pens, miniature pony display, historical re-enactment with the Company of 1415 and much more.

There will be arts, crafts, food, drink and gifts marquees, as well as outside trade stands.

On Sunday, there will be at Fun Family Companion Dog Show, with all proceeds from entries going to Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Advance tickets are available online at the discounted rate of £4.50 for adults, £3.50 for a concession, £2 for a child aged five to 18 and £11 for a family ticket of two adults, two young people. Visit https://www.oakleighfairs.co.uk/hastings-town-country-fair/ to book or for more information. Trade stands are also still available to hire.