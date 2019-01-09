Fairlight pantomime group set to bring fairytale magic to the stage

It’s panto season and the popular Fairlight Pantomime Group are presenting Rumpelstiltskin at Fairlight Village Hall.

The classic fairy tale was originally written by The Brothers Grimm.

In this Pantomime version, a foolish miller tells a tale that his daughter can turn straw into gold. The scheming and secretive magical dwarf Rumpelstiltskin comes to her aid.

The director said: “It seems that this fairy tale is a little less well-known than others but has been great to put together for this year’s pantomime.

“A theme of ‘happiness’ has evolved as rehearsals progressed, as you will discover. It will be a time to sit back, boo, hiss and of course cheer and have lots of fun. Be astonished at the talent and skills shared on our stage as the story unfolds.”

Performances are on Thursday 24th January to Saturday 26th January at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available from Fairlight Post Office priced £3- £7.

More details can be found on The Fairlight Pantomime Group’s Facebook page.

