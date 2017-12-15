Face-lift for play area at Conquest

The newly-refurbished play area in the Kipling children’s ward at Conquest Hospital was officially opened by Amber Rudd MP.

The courtyard has received a substantial face-lift with a large wall mural depicting cartoon characters and the addition of a new children’s play house along with outside play furniture and toys.

Amber Rudd MP said: “I was delighted to open the Kipling Ward’s courtyard which has become a new play area for child patients at the hospital. It was amazing to see the changes made possible by generous donors to transform the previously unused courtyard into something special. It was also great to see the work undertaken by our doctors and nurses who make such a difference for their patients. I was impressed by the standard of care given to ensure the welfare of the children receiving treatment.”

Back in March, when the hospital was planning the refurbishment, Skinners Sheds were asked by Francesca Edmunds, the head of nursing for the Women’s and Children’s Division at East Sussex Healthcare Trust, if they were able to help the hospital with its plans to renovate the courtyard in Kipling Ward.

Skinners Sheds donated a Wendy House, including base and installation, which complemented other works being carried out in the play area. Dan Hitchman, regional manager at Skinners Sheds, said: “As a local business, we like to help out good causes in our local community wherever we can. On this occasion we have donated a brand new Wendy House to the children’s ward. We hope it makes a difference to the childrens experience’s while inpatients on the ward.”

Other organisations to help included Darvell Bruderhof, who supplied tables and benches, toys, trikes, and painted the mural on the wall. Colleens Tenderheart Charity supplied toys and Parker & Sons donated cash for landscaping.