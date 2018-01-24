Extraordinary, gifted children are sought for Child Genius competition

Is your child exceptionally bright? Do they have an outstanding memory with amazing logic and recall? If so, then they could be in the running for this year’s Child Genius accolade.

Wall to Wall Media is once again searching to find the country’s most brilliant young minds to take part in the sixth series of Channel 4’s ‘Child Genius’.

The series, organised in association with British Mensa, will follow the UK’s brightest 8-12 year olds as they compete to be crowned Child Genius. The lives of the children and their families at home will also be followed as they progress through the competition.

Winner of Child Genius 2017, Rahul (believed to have a higher IQ than Albert Einstein) says the competition was a fun, exciting challenge. “I would definitely recommend taking part,” he said. “It was exhilarating, especially the part when you had to answer questions at the podium and I would jump at the opportunity to do it again. You also get to meet other clever children of a similar age to you and you are able to share your hobbies and interests with them.

“So in summary, if you enjoy a challenge, performing under pressure as well as meeting new people then Child Genius is definitely for you - go for it!”

Wall to Wall Media is holding a Mensa backed open day in London, this Saturday (January 27). To register for this event telephone 020 7241 9225 by 5pm on Friday January 26. For further details about the Child Genius programme, email: child.genius@walltowall.co.uk or call. 020 7241 9225.