Extinction Rebellion protesters take to Hastings

Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion have taken their fight to Hastings today (September 7).

Members of the Hastings and St Leonards branch met at Hastings Borough Council's council chamber this morning to issue what members called a 'declaration of rebellion' against the government for 'their failure to act' on climate issues.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesman for the group said: "Join other rebels across the UK in (re)issuing a Declaration of Rebellion against our government - local and national - for their failure to act on the climate and ecological crisis threatening our continued existence on this planet.