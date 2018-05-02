Exploring wildlife at pocket park

Children enjoyed exploring the world of Minibeasts when the Pocket Park at Hughenden Road held a special event on Saturday.

The event was supported by a grant from Tesco’s Ground Force and Asda.

Minibeasts 1 SUS-180205-132742001

Suzanne Horgan said: “We are very lucky to have the continual support of Asda, who not only donated the refreshments for us. Their Community Champion Wendy Border also helped out on the day.

“These grants are vital for us to allow us to continue our good work and keep our events free to the community.

“The Pocket Park is very much a community garden and run by a team of dedicated volunteers with the support of Better Braybrooke, a registered charity which all residents from the Braybrooke Ward are welcome to join.

“Better Braybrooke created the Pocket Park for the local community back in 2000. We have been very busy at the Pocket Park over the winter months and especially the last few weeks transforming our community garden.

“We have included a Forest style area with Mud Kitchens, Water Wall, Living Bug Hotels and a Children’s Garden for the children to get interactive to encourage wild life and grow vegetables. The new pond is near completion which we are very excited about as the frogs have centre stage as well as finalising the roof on our gazebo. Almost there!

“The Pocket Park sessions are free but donations are welcome and we are open every Saturday 10-1pm. weather permitting. It is also open Mondays and Tuesdays, during term time, from 3.30pm - 5pm with an after school gardening club on Wednesdays 4 - 5pm.

