Experience expert TLC during March

March is the month that local residents have the opportunity to experience some expert pampering at The Sara Lee Trust’s annual Hastings and Rother Therapy Month (March 1-31).

The event is held to help fund essential care and to raise awareness of how counselling and therapy can improve lives by having a positive impact on health and well-being.

Kerry Evans, Lead Therapist for The Sara Lee Trust, says its aim, through this campaign is to raise £2,500 to provide care for an additional 25 local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses. “This is a wonderful opportunity for people to treat themselves to a therapy treatment or counselling session in return for a donation to the Trust,” she said. “There’s an exciting range of sessions on offer, so a perfect time to try something new and it would also make a lovely Mother’s Day gift.”

To take part and to see the list of participating therapists and counsellors visit www.saraleetrust.org. Then, contact the therapist/counsellor of choice to book an appointment and quote ‘The Sara Lee Trust Therapy Month’ when making a booking.

Kerry added: “When attending the appointment, please give your kind donation to the therapist/counsellor. The suggested minimum donation is £10 for a half hour appointment and £20 for an hour.”