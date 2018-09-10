Expectant mum is to take part in walk for premature baby charity

Local mum Emily Gillam will be donning fancy dress to stride out with her family on Sunday September 16 to raise funds for Bliss, - a charity for babies born premature or sick.

Emily is 33 weeks pregnant with her fourth child and will be walking from the Lifeboat House to the Pier at 12 noon.

She explained: “My son Harry, who is four years old, was born seven weeks early.

My daughter Amelia~jean, aged three, was five weeks early. My daughter Anastasia, who is 23 months old, was born 14 weeks early. They were all in a special care baby unit (scbu).

Anastasia was also in neonatal intensive care unit (nicu). Bliss gave out booklets to read I would sit by the incubator reading and learning about the journey ahead and stories about what other parents have been through and what I can do to help my baby.

“It was good to feel supported and to know there was a support network available. Bliss is very close to our hearts. Over 60% of babies in scbu and nicu are born full term but are born sick, while 60,000 babies are born prematurely in the UK each year.

“Bliss supports parents with premature and sick babies to be as involved in care and decision-making for their babies, as well as supporting neo-natal professionals and research that can tangibly improve outcomes for babies who are born premature or sick.

“Please come along to support us and to donate to this worthy cause. If you cannot make the date there is a donation pot on the pier. Thank you.”