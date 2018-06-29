Exhibition of the work of an acclaimed Hastings artist

On Saturday (July 7) an exhibition opens at Rye Art Gallery to showcase the work of the late Hastings artist Roland Jarvis.

Roland Jarvis was an unusually multi-talented, productive and energetic creative who died at his Hastings studio aged 90.

He was a painter, printmaker, sculptor, clockmaker and producer of animation films.

Roland was a member of the Rye Society of Artists for more than years.

This multi media selling show celebrates part of his exuberant outpouring. A celebration marking the end of an extraordinary life.

The exhibition takes place

in gallery 3 - 5 until August 5.