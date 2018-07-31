Exciting new Hastings arts hub is opening its doors at Ore Community Centre

An exciting new art hub is coming to Ore Community Centre.

Hastings Visions Creative Hub, is being launched by two local artists, Licy Clayden, a professional potter and Philippa Haines a sculptor, Both are practising artists with over 60 years’ experience between them teaching adults, children and those with additional needs.

After a long search trying to find a place to teach, they came across the Ore Community Centre and with the support of manager Mags Pawson they started a funded ‘Creative Workshop for Wellbeing’.

Due to its popularity they then secured a permanent art studio which they have set up and equipped

From a two hour tutored morning class, the Wellbeing class has now grown with students having the option to stay for a self-directed afternoon session with tutors on hand to help if needed.

Through structured projects students have been able to explore their own creativity using a wide variety of materials and techniques in a supportive, fun and all-inclusive environment.

Phillipa said: “We have worked together teaching for years mainly with Young Visions, a company which was set up in 1981 by Licy and her sister, also an artist, Phillippa Clayden. Young Visions taught after school art clubs and arranged artist’s residencies in schools. Hastings Visions is a follow on from that but focuses on adults.

“We approached the Ore Centre as we found it has an exceptionally welcoming, inclusive environment. As well as a variety of classes, during the day there is a great community café, a therapy room for reiki etc. It has the added bonus of free parking and is easily accessible by bus. Our studio is bright and airy with a beautiful view of the sea, we couldn’t be happier to be starting this new venture”.

“New additions in September will include – pottery classes, affordable Hot Desking for artists needing part time studio space, home schoolers art classes and special events such as craft fairs and exhibitions. They are also interested in hearing from other artists who need a space to teach. They are now taking bookings for September classes.

For full details of classes email hastingsvisions@hotmail.com.

