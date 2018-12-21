Exciting and fun new fitness programme opening to women in Hastings in January

An exciting new fitness programme for women launches in Hastings in the New Year.

This Girl Can is Sport England’s nationwide campaign which was launched in 2015 with the aim to get women and girls moving, regardless of shape, size and ability.

It is being supported locally by Hastings Borough Council’s Active Hastings scheme.

Andy Batsford, lead councillor for leisure said: “Sport England’s Active Lives surveys showed that 45% of women aged 16 and over in Hastings are not active enough to get the full health benefits of sport and physical activity, compared to 39% of men.

“It’s the start of the new year so it’s a great opportunity to get into some healthy 2019 new habits.”

On 7 January 2019, Active Hastings will launch #Fit Got Real at Concordia Hall from 7.30pm - 8.15pm.

The six week course is especially for women who have done very little or no exercise over the last few years; those women who do not want to, or do not feel confident or fit enough to join a leisure centre exercise class.

Sport England research shows there are a mix of practical and emotional pressures that stop many women from being as active as they would like.

Now it wants to see more women getting the full health benefits of sport and physical activity.

The course is just £2 per week or £10 for the full 6 weeks.

Booking is essential so please email Active Hastings on activehastings@hastings.gov.uk or call 01424 451051.

